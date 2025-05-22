Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $100.88 and last traded at $100.29. Approximately 1,727,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,946,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

Get Reddit alerts:

Specifically, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $3,779,295.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,228,572.22. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $14,304,431.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,344,954.74. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Reddit Trading Down 9.4%

The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.