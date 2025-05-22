Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $230.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

