Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semtech Q1 Earnings

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Semtech Stock Down 2.1%

Semtech stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

