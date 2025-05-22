Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RNAC Q1 Earnings

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 790,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 69,640 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

