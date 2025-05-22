Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VERV FY2026 Earnings

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

