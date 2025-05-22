Research Analysts Set Expectations for PANW FY2025 Earnings

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 7,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

