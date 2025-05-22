Reviewing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kiromic BioPharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 605.13%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.94) -0.54

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.