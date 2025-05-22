Reviewing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Volatility & Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Royale Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.64 $28.52 million $0.47 9.21 Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.79 -$1.83 million ($0.04) -1.00

Profitability

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 29.06% 27.00% 21.92% Royale Energy -145.31% N/A N/A

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Royale Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

