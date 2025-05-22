Reviewing CIMG (IMG) & Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares CIMG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CIMG
|-251.32%
|-1,600.52%
|-202.10%
|CIMG Competitors
|-34.52%
|-254.38%
|-23.69%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CIMG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CIMG
|$3.79 million
|-$8.75 million
|-0.07
|CIMG Competitors
|$2.02 billion
|$52.58 million
|15.56
Risk & Volatility
CIMG has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CIMG rivals beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
CIMG Company Profile
CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.
