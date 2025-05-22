Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for Reed’s FY2027 Earnings

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Reed’s in a report issued on Sunday, May 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

