Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for SNYR Earnings

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a report released on Sunday, May 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

SNYR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNYR. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

