Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Price

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.02) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.24. Schroder Oriental Income has a twelve month low of GBX 233.47 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.