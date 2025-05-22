Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Price

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.02) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance
Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.24. Schroder Oriental Income has a twelve month low of GBX 233.47 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67.
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
