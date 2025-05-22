Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

