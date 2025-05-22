rYojbaba Co. Ltd. (RYOJ) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

rYojbaba Co. Ltd. (RYOJ) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of May 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, rYojbaba Co. Ltd. generated $10.2 million in revenue and $640,000 in net income. rYojbaba Co. Ltd. has a market-cap of $51 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our focus is on health services to treat work-related stress and ailments. (Incorporated in Japan) We provide health services through 27 osteopathic clinics and two osteopathic beauty salons to alleviate physical ailments primarily created by work-related stress, as of Aug.2, 2024. Our services include acupuncture, judo therapy, massages and moxibustion. We also provideÂ labor and corporate consulting services to foster constructive employment relationships between companies and their employees. More specifically, we provide consulting services to labor unions as well as to companies wishing to build constructive relationships with labor unions. We provide consulting services to (i) labor unions to increase their membership rate, (ii) companies to support the practice of whistleblowing and stress checks, and (iii) both companies and labor unions to resolve disputes in a constructive manner. We believe that work-induced stress is a serious and growing problem as profits over people dominate all sectors of contemporary business culture. We believe that work-related stress not only affects the health and well-being of individual employees, but it also reduces employee productivity.Â Note: Ryoji Baba, our CEO and a member of our board of directors, beneficially owns a total of 8,024,000 common shares, which represents approximately 80.2% of the voting power of our outstanding common shares, directly and indirectly through Miracle Exploration Technologies Limited. Following this offering, Mr. Baba will control approximately 71.3% of the voting power of our outstanding common shares if all the common shares in this offering are sold (or 70.2% of our outstanding voting power if the underwritersâ€™ option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full). As a result of his voting power, he will be able to control any action requiring the general approval of our shareholders, including the election of our board of directors. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: D. Boral Capital is the sole book-runner of rYojbaba’s IPO, according to its F-1/A filing dated May 8, 2025.) (Note: rYojbaba disclosed that Network 1 Financial has been named the “lead left” joint bookrunner, according to an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 8, 2024. Network 1 Financial will work as a joint book-runner with Boustead Securities, according to the Nov. 8, 2024, filing. Boustead Securities was originally the sole book-runner.) (Note: rYojbaba filed its F-1 on Aug. 2, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: The company is offering 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $5.63 million ($5.625 million). In the prospectus, rYojbaba said it intends to apply to list its stock on either the NYSE – American Exchange or the NASDAQ.) “.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd. was founded in 2015 and has 333 employees. The company is located at 4-3-1, Ohashi, Minami-Ku Fukuoka-Shi, Fukuoka, 815-0033, Japan Telephone: +81 (92) 553-0344 and can be reached via phone at +81 (92) 553-0344 or on the web at https://ryojbaba.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for rYojbaba Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for rYojbaba Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.