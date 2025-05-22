Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $33.93. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 311,559 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sable Offshore by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sable Offshore by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sable Offshore by 12.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

