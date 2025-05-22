Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 1,065,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 878,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Specifically, insider Martin Diggle bought 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,424.38).

Scancell Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.24.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

Featured Stories

