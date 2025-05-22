Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 1,065,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 878,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Specifically, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,424.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

