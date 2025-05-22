Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Up 75% – Should You Buy?

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 6,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Up 75.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

