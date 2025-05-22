Schroders’ (SDR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 357 ($4.79) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.30) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.65) to GBX 337 ($4.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 375 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.80 ($5.75). The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.92.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schroders Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 35.55 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.08%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

