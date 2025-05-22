ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.