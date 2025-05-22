Shipping Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Get alerts:

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Viking, Etsy, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers—to move goods across the world’s oceans. Their revenues and stock prices tend to be highly cyclical, rising when global trade volumes and freight rates climb and falling during economic downturns. Investors often use them as a barometer for global trade activity and commodity demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. 4,543,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,542. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 4,617,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,424. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 5,042,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

NYSE:VIK traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. 7,422,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,199. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Featured Articles