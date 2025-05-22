Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,860.18. This trade represents a 30.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

