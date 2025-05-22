Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) & Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A Nitto Denko 12.91% 12.60% 9.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Nitto Denko”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $12.20 billion 0.98 $820.38 million N/A N/A Nitto Denko $6.34 billion 1.99 $708.49 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nitto Denko.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Nitto Denko on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; cardboards of social distancing; corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG brown Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12; and various types of containerboards, such as kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products; and supplies packaging machinery. It primarily serves consumer goods, industrial goods, and food and drink sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

