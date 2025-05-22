Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
