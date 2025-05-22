Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.