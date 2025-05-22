Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 341,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 283,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Price Performance
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.