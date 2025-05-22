Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 341,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 283,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.78.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

