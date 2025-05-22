Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

