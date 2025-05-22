Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT) Shares Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Southport Acquisition Trading Down 7.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to acquire businesses in the field of financial software with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals in the United States.

