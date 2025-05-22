StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stake Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 515,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $56.24 on Thursday. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $54,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,091. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $48,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

