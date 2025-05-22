Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

