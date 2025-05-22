Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Stifel Financial worth $33,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

