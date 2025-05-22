Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ASP Isotopes Call Options (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,973 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 2,994 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ASPI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $1,779,662.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,315,454 shares in the company, valued at $41,112,851.48. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 672.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 359,811 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

