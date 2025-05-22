StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Saga Communications Price Performance
SGA stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.88.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
