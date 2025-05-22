StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SGA stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

