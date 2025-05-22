StockNews.com Upgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to “Buy”

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Flex Trading Down 2.6%

FLEX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,419,367.77. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,220.06. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 369.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 453,455 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 592.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 396,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

