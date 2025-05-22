Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVTC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 290,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

