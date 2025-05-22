Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.12, but opened at $91.50. Target shares last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 6,612,732 shares changing hands.
The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Down 5.2%
The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
