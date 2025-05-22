TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 751.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,401 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
