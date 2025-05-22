The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of The Ensign Group worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,238 shares of company stock valued at $912,050. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

