TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

