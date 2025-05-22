TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of TKO Group worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.8%

TKO Group stock opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -380.37 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,733 shares of company stock worth $3,561,318 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.