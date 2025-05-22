Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Trading 17.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Up 17.6%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.
