Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Trading 17.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Up 17.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.