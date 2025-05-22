Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TOL opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

