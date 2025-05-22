Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 6,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Down 4.6%
Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.28%.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.