Top Fintech Stocks To Follow Today – May 20th

MercadoLibre, The Carlyle Group, and Rocket Companies are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology—such as mobile apps, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing—to automate, enhance or disrupt traditional financial services like payments, lending, insurance and wealth management. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the ongoing digital transformation of banking and finance. While fintech stocks often offer high growth potential, they can also exhibit greater volatility due to rapidly evolving technologies, competitive pressures and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,573.51. 168,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,610.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,003.13.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 1,749,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,117. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 6,089,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,877. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

