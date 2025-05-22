Top Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Get alerts:

Siyata Mobile, Waste Management, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services for the collection, processing, recycling and disposal of residential, commercial and industrial waste. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector characterized by regulated, recurring revenue streams and high barriers to entry. Demand drivers include environmental legislation, urbanization and growing emphasis on sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

NASDAQ SYTA traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,763,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $885.58.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $233.39. The stock had a trading volume of 952,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,144. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,764. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

