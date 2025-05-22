Top Water Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RTX, Parker-Hannifin, Carnival Co. &, and AutoZone are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies involved in the water industry, including utilities that supply drinking water, firms that develop water treatment and desalination technologies, and businesses providing infrastructure for water distribution and wastewater management. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the essential resource of fresh water, betting on long-term demand growth driven by population increases, urbanization, and rising concerns about water scarcity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.86. 4,731,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,462. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. 6,459,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. 3,135,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,958. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $137.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $681.69. The stock had a trading volume of 528,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.68 and a 200 day moving average of $647.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE AZO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3,879.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,096. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,939.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,664.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,429.72.

