Traders Purchase High Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 217,608 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 158,013 call options.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after buying an additional 227,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $123,308,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,407,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.