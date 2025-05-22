Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Katapult has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Katapult will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Katapult

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.