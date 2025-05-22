Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Performance
KPLT stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Katapult has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Katapult will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.