Traders Purchase Large Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 32,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 21,495 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,058,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,734,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,841,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,595,000 after buying an additional 253,844 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,198,000 after buying an additional 426,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,865,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,912,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the period.

Shares of XLU stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.58. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

