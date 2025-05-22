TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$674,752.50. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE TA opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.22.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

