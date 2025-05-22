Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,973,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after purchasing an additional 289,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,733 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,174,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 583,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 165,085 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,302.30. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

